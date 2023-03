LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman who they say burglarized a vehicle and used the victim’s stolen credit cards.

According to the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command, on March 2, at around 7:20 p.m., a woman allegedly stole credit cards from a vehicle, which she later used, as seen in the photos below:

Source: LVMPD Summerlin Area Command

Source: LVMPD Summerlin Area Command

Source: LVMPD Summerlin Area Command

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Sakoff at 702-828-9453.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.