LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide.

According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives were able to locate photos of the suspect driving the victim’s stolen vehicle. The suspect is described as a white man approximately 25 years old.

The vehicle was found on Friday, Jan. 13, but the suspect has not yet been identified or found.

Metro police are encouraging anyone who may know the suspect or any information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the Crime Stoppers website.

This investigation is still ongoing.