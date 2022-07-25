LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Photos show the Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas valley was allegedly vandalized, according to a Facebook post.

Suspects broke into the area late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the orchard, the post said.

Suspects broke into Gilcrease Orchard over the weekend and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the area, according to a Facebook post. (Gilcrease Orchard)

Suspects broke into Gilcrease Orchard over the weekend and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the area, according to a Facebook post. (Gilcrease Orchard)

Suspects broke into Gilcrease Orchard over the weekend and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the area, according to a Facebook post. (Gilcrease Orchard)

Suspects broke into Gilcrease Orchard over the weekend and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the area, according to a Facebook post. (Gilcrease Orchard)

Suspects broke into Gilcrease Orchard over the weekend and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the area, according to a Facebook post. (Gilcrease Orchard)

Suspects broke into Gilcrease Orchard over the weekend and damaged property, including vehicles and fencing around the area, according to a Facebook post. (Gilcrease Orchard)

“They broke into the Orchard causing thousands of dollars in damages! We have high definition cameras and do have them on video maliciously destroying property and our vehicles. We are asking the community and our loyal customers in identifying the two perpetrators in the photo. We will release and post more videos and photos once the detectives are done with their investigation,” the post partially read.

The owners ask to those with any information to contact them. The orchard is currently open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.