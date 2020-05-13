PHOTOS: First renderings of the new UNLV School of Medicine building released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public now has an idea of what the new UNLV School of Medicine will look like after the first renderings of the new building were released Wednesday.

The Nevada Health and Bioscience Asset Corporation (NHBAC) is overseeing the building’s creation in Las Vegas.

The renderings, from TSK Architects, show the exterior of the building.

Courtesy: NHBAC

Courtesy: NHBAC

Courtesy: NHBAC

Courtesy: NHBAC

Courtesy: NHBAC

UNLV says the new building will allow the UNLV School of Medicine to double its student enrollment as well as attract more physicians to train and ultimately work and live in Southern Nevada.

The project has been funded in large part by more than $150 million in private donations, from the Engelstad Foundation, Lincy Foundation and others.

Back in March, the Clark County Board of Commissioners approved a property transfer to UNLV for the expansion. The building will be located west of the Strip.