LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Capitol Police Division of the Nevada State Police officially sworn in the first K9 to the division on Wednesday.

K9 Honey was sworn in on Wednesday in Carson City with her partner and handler Officer Kirk Stewart.

(Nevada State Police)

(Nevada State Police)

(Nevada State Police)

(Nevada State Police)

She is the first K9 to join the division and will mostly be working in the northern Nevada region and statewide as needed. She also trained in explosives detection.

K9 Honey and Officer Stewart were joined by their K9s, officers, and troopers as they took the k9 Oath of Office which was administered by Nevada State Police Deputy Director Bruggemann.