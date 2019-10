LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book 2019 is out and it once again features fantasy gifts. While these gifts are a fantasy for most people, it has been a popular section of the book. Most people like to see the over-the-top gift ideas.

Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts for 2019.

“Fulfill you secret agent fantasy” in a 007 Aston Martin for $700,007.

A trip to Paris for a custom pair of Christian Louboutin shoes..

“Kick it in Tokyo with sneaker legend Jeff Staple.”

There is even a fancy $70K dog house designed by Denise Richards.

Ever dreamed of going to Fashion Week? You can for $250K.

Have your makeup done by Mario for $400,000.

“Calling all foodies” for a taste of Italy which includes fancy dinners and pasta making.

Go behind the scenes of Maison Boucheron for a mere $695,000.

The book features nearly 800 gifts ranging in price from $12 for some pasta to a $700,007 Aston Martin designed by Daniel Craig aka James Bond.

Some of the revenue from the fantasy gifts is being donated to charities.