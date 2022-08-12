LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The public is getting a closer look at what the southwest Las Vegas valley’s newest resort will look like when it opens next year.

A miniature model plan is on display at Red Rock Resort and gives a detailed look at some of the exciting features set for Durango Station in the coming months.

Model of Durango Casino & Resort on display at Red Rock Resort

Upon completion, the $750 million project will be set on 71 acres at Durango Drive and the 215 Southern Beltway.

The resort will have 100,000 square feet of casino, convention, and entertainment space and plenty of restaurants, as well as a pool and a sportsbook.

The property will create more than 1,000 jobs.

The projected opening date for the southwest valley resort is set for the fall of 2023.