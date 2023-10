LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Hills Hospital NICU treats the hospital’s tiniest babies but that doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the Halloween fun, especially since it’s their first Halloween.

Nothing but love for this candy corn, baby Myles is the perfect Halloween treat! (Credit: Southern Hills Hospital NICU)

The cupcake cutie, Maliyah is sprinkled with cuteness! (Credit: Southern Hills Hospital NICU)

we’re popping with joy over baby Zai’on!

Penelope is the gumball cutie! (Credit: Southern Hills Hospital NICU)

Kristin Boyle, the director of Women’s Services, handmade the costumes for the babies so families would have some lasting memories of this child’s first Halloween.