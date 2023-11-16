LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the Las Vegas valley’s tiniest residents are in the spirit of the high-octane festivities taking place as the city becomes center stage for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

These little champions at Southern Hills Hospital arrived in the world just in time to join all the racing excitement and hospital staff couldn’t resist capturing their adorable spirit.

Newborns and babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Southern Hills Hospital are dressed up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. (Credit: Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center)

The babies that took part in the photos were Harlan, Marcus, Kaeli, Santiago, and Kevin. Hospital staff at Southern Hills often dress the babies for special holidays during the year.