The City of Las Vegas has given an update on phase two of the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center which is set to be completed late this year.

The initial phase of the Courtyard opened in 2017 and the first expansion opened in early 2022. The expansion included covered sleeping for up to 800 guests at a time and access to an array of services. The expansion also included a guest services building, a day room, and shower and restroom facilities.

Phase two of the expansion will include pet kennels, laundry services, additional showers, office spaces for service providers, and additional wrap-around services.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center (Credit: The City of Las Vegas)

Since Aug. 2017 that courtyard has been helping people off the streets and into housing. The Courtyard has been able to connect those in need to mental health providers, legal assistance, and job information.

In 2021, over 6,500 people accessed services at the Courtyard.