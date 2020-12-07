PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory transforms into merry and bright ‘Hopeful Holidays’ display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once again, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is capturing the spirit of the holiday season with its winter display.

Decked out in holiday-trimmed botanical elements, the famous Bellagio Conservatory features a 42-foot-tall silver tip fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a beautiful oversized ornamental egg, four majestic horses pulling a lavishly decorated carriage and bustling elves preparing the Queen’s quarters for the season.

Designed by Ed Libby and the Bellagio Horticulture team, this year’s theme is appropriately titled “Hopeful Holidays.”

“Our amazing horticulture and facilities teams at Bellagio work tirelessly to create and bring to life five themed displays throughout the year,” said Libby. “For our final display of 2020, we wanted to deliver a sense of joy and beauty to every person who visits, hoping each guest heads home with a beautiful new memory to share with loved ones as we head into a promising new year.”

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free and open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Hopeful Holidays” will be on display through January 9, 2021.

Details on the four parts of the garden:

West Garden: A 42-foot tall fresh-cut silver tipped fir tree from California’s Mt. Shasta The ice queen’s glamorous couture-inspired gown is newly trimmed in fresh everlasting roses and crystals A family of Coca-Cola polar bears – Mama bear and Sister bear are each adorned in new crowns to match the Queen



North Garden : Ornamental egg set in a fountain of flowing water and surrounded by a bed of Poinsettia flowers Mirrored stars overhead, a small forest of lit pine trees and oversized pinecones are placed throughout the bed

:

East Garden: Queen’s European-themed carriage embellished with jewels and two pearl-curtained windows Four freshly groomed 12-foot-tall white horses



South Garden: Whimsical elves: pays homage to the Bellagio team responsible for the Conservatory The Queen’s playful puppy



The season that sparkles is here! Watch as the magic of Hopeful Holidays comes to life in our Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.



Learn more: https://t.co/BkAOMrP4Dv pic.twitter.com/O2iUAkNKxm — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) December 7, 2020

The following health and safety measures have been implemented in the Conservatory, according to the Bellagio:

All guests will enter The Conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path

The number of guests allowed within The Conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security; when the space reaches capacity, guests will queue (physically distanced) while they wait for their opportunity to enter

The Bellagio team stationed within The Conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through the space and exit when they are done enjoying the space so more guests can be accommodated

A dedicated path has been created, and is identified with floor markers, indicating the path guests can take to explore The Conservatory

One path within The Conservatory will be maintained for guests accessing the restaurants that sit within the space to allow them direct access

Holiday Display by the Numbers

13,780: Total flowers on display for the duration of the exhibit

Total flowers on display for the duration of the exhibit 8,000: Poinsettias

Poinsettias 7,000: LED lights on the holiday tree

LED lights on the holiday tree 2,500: Ornaments on the holiday tree

Ornaments on the holiday tree 2,300: White carnations and hydrangeas to create each baby polar bear

White carnations and hydrangeas to create each baby polar bear 322: Tufts of red velvet with crystal buttons inside the carriage

Tufts of red velvet with crystal buttons inside the carriage 75: Team members who participate in the display’s assembly

Team members who participate in the display’s assembly 25: Lit silver tip fir trees

Lit silver tip fir trees 11: Hanging glimmering stars

Hanging glimmering stars 7: Elves

Elves 6: Days to complete the change out

Days to complete the change out 5: Polar bears

Polar bears 4: Horses