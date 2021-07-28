Photo released of suspect in 32-year-old cold case murder of teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police booking photo from 1986 shows murder suspect Darren Marchand, the man who was recently identified as the suspect in the 1989 murder case of Las Vegas teenager Stephanie Isaacson.

The photo was taken when Marchand was arrested as a suspect in another murder. The victim was 24-year-old Nanette Vanderburg. Las Vegas police said the case was eventually dismissed because there wasn’t enough evidence against Marchand.

The I-Team obtained his photo Wednesday morning.

Recently, DNA linked Marchand to both murder cases. However, Marchand has been dead for more than two decades. He died by suicide in 1995.

Last week, @LVMPD announced detectives had connected Darren Marchand to killing 14-year-old Stephanie Anne Isaacson in 1989. Marchand died by suicide in 1995 and was also connected to an earlier murder. My request for his booking photo from earlier was just completed. pic.twitter.com/giqGL6GUnF — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 28, 2021

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer announced on July 21, 2021 that DNA solved the cold case murder of 14-year-old Isaacson. She was sexually assaulted and strangled as she cut through a desert lot on her morning walk to Eldorado High School. For years, detectives tried to solve the case but ran into dead ends.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer discusses 1989 murder of Stephanie Issacson on July 21, 2021.

Spencer said genetic genealogy testing solved the case. Metro police had about 15 cells of DNA evidence left from the Isaacson case. Othram Labs was able to use that small amount and get a match to Marchand.

The DNA also connected Marchand to the strangulation death of Vanderburg which happened three years earlier.

Lt. Spencer said a donation paid for the private company to do the genetic testing which solved the case.