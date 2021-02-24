Phone appointments open for east Las Vegas vaccination clinic that starts Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for some of the valley’s most vulnerable residents is scheduled starting Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Rafael Rivera Community Center, near Stewart Avenue and Mojave Road.

Appointments for eligible residents are available by phone — (833) 886-0023 — for the clinic at Casa Del Inmigrante, located at 2900 Stewart Avenue. Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second dose will be made while at the first appointment.

Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Nevada. Find eligibity requirements at the Southern Nevada Health District website.

As of Feb. 18, groups currently eligible include Health Care Workforce (previously Tier One), Nevadans 70 years and older, Nevadans 65-69 years, Public Safety & Security and Frontline Community Support workers.

The clinic is a collaboration of the Immigrant Home Foundation, Walmart, Touro University Nevada, elected officials and community organizations.

It’s the start of an effort Walmart anticipates will take place over the next several weeks as vaccine allocation allows.

East Las Vegas neighborhoods, which are home to a large part of the valley’s Hispanic families, have been traditionally underserved, and officials are working to make more vaccines available in those neighborhoods.

“The Immigrant Home Foundation is excited to partner with Walmart to establish a desperately-needed vaccination site at the Rafael Rivera Community Center in east Las Vegas,” said Ruben Kihuen, Director of External Affairs, Immigrant Home Foundation. “East Las Vegas has been the epicenter of COVID-19 infections in Nevada, and this site will give access to vaccines to the most vulnerable and affected populations. Thank you to Walmart and the various community partners for working together to tackle this pandemic head on.”

Walmart’s vaccine events will be in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, as well as operational capabilities. The team factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

“Clark County is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 shots are available to anyone in our community who wants one, and we need the help of partnerships like this to get the job done,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick. “It’s also important that the opportunity to get vaccinated is available throughout the Las Vegas Valley and especially within our Hispanic community, which has been hit hardest by this pandemic.”

Collaborators on the vaccination clinic: