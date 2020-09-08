Phoenix man wanted in California shooting deaths now in Clark County jail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in California is in custody in the Clark County Detention Center, court records show.

Eric Otto White, 57, of Phoenix, is wanted in a triple shooting last week that left two people dead in Redlands, California.

White was apprehended through the joint efforts of the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police issued a $3 million arrest warrant in Redlands that said White left the area in a four-door, silver or tan 2003 Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows and an Arizona license plate.

Redlands police released a 2020 social media photo of White, along with an image from last year.

Details of his arrest in Las Vegas are unknown at this time.