LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Go Phish! American rock band “Phish” will be the next to take the stage at Sphere, “the world’s most cutting-edge venue” in April.

According to a release, Phish will play four shows at Sphere from Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21, 2024. The shows are all slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

In its forty years as a band, Phish has never played the same show twice, and its Sphere shows won’t be any different. Each night will feature completely unique setlists and visuals, making each show a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the release said.

Phish (Credit: Rene Huemer)

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” Phish guitarist and vocalist Trey Anastasio said. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

Phish’s Sphere residency follows U2’s successful run at the venue. The band’s U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere wrapped at the beginning of November.

Fans who wish to attend can make a ticket request on Phish’s website. The ticket request period will last until 9 a.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 11. Remaining tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT.

Travel packages will go on sale online on Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.