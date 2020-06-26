Phased reopening continues a Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan. Beginning Friday, June 26, Death Valley National Park will reopen roads, trailheads, restrooms, and overlooks, including the Badwater Road, Dante’s View, Artists Drive, Golden Canyon, and Ubehebe Crater.

The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Backcountry roads will also reopen, including roads to Saline Valley, the Racetrack, and Titus Canyon. Devils Hole, a detached unit of the park located in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, will also reopen.

Beginning Friday, June 26, Death Valley National Park will also reopen access to the following camping options:

Furnace Creek Campground (Group and tent sites will remain closed)

Thorndike, Mahogany Flats, Wildrose, Emigrant, Homestake Dry Camp, Eureka, and Saline Valley Campgrounds

Areas where dispersed backcountry camping is allowed per regulations

The park will resume collecting entrance and camping fees. Visitors can pay entrance fees using automated fee machines throughout the park and soon through the digital pass program on Recreation.gov.

Visitors with a valid National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass or Death Valley National Park Annual Pass do not need to pay an additional entrance fee. Camping fees for the Furnace Creek Campground may be paid at an automated fee machine within the campground.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Furnace Creek Visitor Center

Stovepipe Wells Ranger Station

All warm springs

Scotty’s Castle Road remains closed into Grapevine Canyon due to flood damage in October 2015. There is no access to Scotty’s Castle or Nevada State Route 267.

“While enjoying Death Valley National Park, remember to recreate responsibly by maintaining social distance and avoiding high risk activities,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “It’s summer in Death Valley, so avoid hiking at lower elevations after 10:00 am and carry plenty of water. Using extra caution during your visit reduces the strain on local medical resources.”

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow Inyo County health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

For a full list of areas that will be reopened to recreational access, please go here.