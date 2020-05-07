Phase 1 reopening of Nevada to occur before May 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce he will begin the Phase 1 reopening of Nevada sooner than expected.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the Phase 1 reopening will occur before the May 15 date previously set.
The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on 8NewsNow.com.
Just one week ago, Sisolak extended his stay-at-home order to May 15 and unveiled his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan that laid out Phase 1. It called for the following:
- Continued strict social distancing
- Face coverings
- Nevadans to stay at home as much as possible
- Avoid all non-essential travel
- Vulnerable populations, like the elderly or those with weakened immune systems, to stay at home
During last week’s news conference, he eased some restrictions on his stay-at-home directive:
- Retail businesses, including dispensaries, can operate curbside
- Drive-in services are allowed for places of worship
- Some sports are allowed, life golf, tennis and pickleball