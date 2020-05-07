Phase 1 reopening of Nevada to occur before May 15

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to announce he will begin the Phase 1 reopening of Nevada sooner than expected.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the Phase 1 reopening will occur before the May 15 date previously set.

The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on 8NewsNow.com.

Just one week ago, Sisolak extended his stay-at-home order to May 15 and unveiled his “Roadmap to Recovery” plan that laid out Phase 1. It called for the following:

  • Continued strict social distancing
  • Face coverings
  • Nevadans to stay at home as much as possible
  • Avoid all non-essential travel
  • Vulnerable populations, like the elderly or those with weakened immune systems, to stay at home
During last week’s news conference, he eased some restrictions on his stay-at-home directive:

  • Retail businesses, including dispensaries, can operate curbside
  • Drive-in services are allowed for places of worship
  • Some sports are allowed, life golf, tennis and pickleball

