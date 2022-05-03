LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Conservatory of Fine Arts at Faith Lutheran has a phantom on its hands. A “Phantom of the Opera” that is.

The students are putting on the Andrew Lloyd Weber classic this weekend, Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8, at the school’s 772-seat performing arts center and chapel space.

It tells the story of a masked figure who lurks underneath the Paris Opera House and falls in love with a young soprano, Christine. He devotes his life to making her into a star.

Erik Ball, head of theatrical arts at the school, and Madison Smith who is playing Christine talked with Traffic Reporter Nate Tannenbaum about the play.

You can visit this link for information on tickets.