Pfizer and fun: Early Cinco de Mayo celebration features vaccine clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a unique push to get residents on the east side to get vaccinated this weekend, with an early celebration to Cinco de Mayo and a vaccine clinic on the spot.

An annual Cinco de Mayo celebration had a twist this year — a vaccine clinic right next door at Bob Price Recreation Center.

“Many don’t have cars, so we tried to bring it right into their neighborhood so that it is available to them right away,” said Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

According to county commissioners, the east side of Las Vegas was hit especially hard during the pandemic, leaving many without a job.

“We were sheltered. We tried to help one another by foodwise,” said east side resident Veronica Olivarez.

So, it was crucial they had a chance to get vaccinated right in their neighborhood.

“I believe it is good for me,” said resident Christian Castellanos. “I don’t want my loved ones to get sick; I don’t want my friends to get sick.”

Having it coincide with an early Cinco de Mayo celebration was a bonus.

“I just found out they were giving the COVID shot, and I stopped by and got it,” said resident Genaro Carrio. “It’s only one shot. It’s Johnson and Johnson, and you can’t beat that you don’t have to come back.

The vaccine clinic also offered the Pfizer vaccine, as well.

The free Cinco de Mayo event offered traditional Mexican food, entertainment and raffles.

The goal of this event was to vaccinate 900 people.