PEUC benefits expire, but they will come back with extensions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extension of benefits expired this past weekend. That forced several claimant to file a different extension whether they wanted to or not.

Many contacted us saying they still have benefits left in the PEUC program, but despite that, they were forced to file the State Extended Benefits (SEB) extension on their portal.

With the approval of the stimulus bill, PEUC is set to be extended.

The bill is not in place yet, and Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has to wait for direction from the Department of Labor to start dispersing the money.

According to Cyara Neel, who runs a popular Facebook group dealing with unemployment assistance, when the stimulus does start, people will revert to the PEUC benefits they have.

Neel said this limbo is due to the fact that the stimulus bill was finished so late.

“The problem with it is we waited too long to sign that initial bill, so they were expecting it to be extended or signed by Dec. 26,” she said.

Some people are going to be without benefits until the bill gets into action.

Sharron Walley, one of many people who have exhausted all the extensions — including the SEB and SEB Plus benefits — and all she can do is hope her job search turns up something soon.

How long until the new stimulus bill is in place? No one can say right now.

DETR must wait for direction from the Department of Labor, and that will take at least two weeks.