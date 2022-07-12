LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Heaven Can Wait Animal Society will be inviting the public to meet local adoptable pets at PetSmart in honor of National Adoption Week, July 11 to July 17.

The organization’s Pups on Parole Program has several dogs being trained by inmate companions in a local women’s correctional facility. The purpose of the program is to teach dogs how to behave well and to trust.

During the event, potential pet parents will be able to spend time with the animals and will be helped by volunteers to learn about caring for the pets.

To view all available pets for adoption, visit this link. Adoptable pets will be available July 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the PetSmart located at 6980 N 5th St.