PETS WEEK: Sasha Loftis shares story of how her furry family grew to include a horse, dog, rabbit and cat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our themed-week continues with Sasha Loftis and her unique pet family. It’s not every day you meet an animal lover who has a horse, dog, cat and a rabbit. “Pets Week” is about all things pets, how they bring value to our lives and how we can do the same for them. Sasha joined us in the 8 News Now Digital Studio to share how her pet family grew.

Sasha’s story begins with Mocha, her 16-year-old horse she brought with her to Las Vegas. She has had the mare since she was a foal. Sasha has been riding horses since she was a toddler.

How did I spend my day off you ask?



Just threw a horse pool party, obviously. pic.twitter.com/hiyupgkXy6 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) May 19, 2021

The rest of her furry family was found through adoption.

My fur family is complete!



Meet Keaton Shany Loftis. He flew all the way from South Korea to steal my heart. ❤️



Thanks to @retrieverlv for making our union possible. Please, consider adoption. It will change your world. #AdoptDontShop 🐾 pic.twitter.com/AmFuKtsZq2 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 13, 2021

Keaton, her 10-month-old dog, was a rescue she adopted from South Korea.

Heartly, her cat, was rescued from the dumpster outside 8 News Now last year. Sasha named her Heartly because she has a perfect heart on her ear.

A calico kind of Monday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJcW9HlfhN — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) May 10, 2021

Henry the rabbit was adopted from The Humane Society in Tucson, Arizona, four years ago. Sasha says this little guy thinks he’s a dog.

One found me from the shelter, the other from the street.



These two are the best things that ever happened to me. ❤️#NationalAdoptAShelterPetDay pic.twitter.com/kvQjxeCFZ0 — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) April 30, 2021

“One found me from the shelter, the other from the street. These two are the best things that ever happened to me,” Sasha said in a social media post on April 20, 2021, for National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.

It seems her furry family has adjusted nicely to the desert heat, as well.

Thank you for sharing your furry family with us for “Pets Week,” Sasha!