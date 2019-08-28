Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So far this summer, Clark County Animal Control has received hundreds of calls of pets trapped in hot cars. A few of them did not survive.

As we head into another excessively hot week, owners need to be reminded how quickly a car can become a death trap.

So far this summer Clark County alone has responded to 420 pets left in cars. Although most of the animals rescued are dogs, Clark County has also received calls about cats and even an exotic bird.

Once it gets over 80 degrees, temperatures inside cars can reach fatal levels within minutes. So don’t hesitate to call the police if you see any animal inside any vehicle.

