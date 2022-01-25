Petition created to stop parents’ effort to regain custody of children after child abuse conviction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Viewers are taking action after a story reported by 8 News Now Monday involving a mother and father on probation for child abuse who are trying to regain custody of their children.

A petition has been created to urge a family court judge to deny that request. Sources tell the I-Team that Family Court Judge Stephanie Charter will decide whether the children will be returned to their parents.

A longtime prosecutor refers to this case as one of the worst whipping cases of her career. “This is horrific child abuse,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Dena Rinetti said during the sentencing for Ashleigh Adams and David England last year.

Investigators say the parents repeatedly whipped their son with a cord and belt. He had to be hospitalized.

Adams and England pleaded guilty to three felony counts of child abuse after they were initially charged with 19 counts.

Clark County District Court Judge Bita Yeager handed them five years of probation.

Now Adams and England are trying make their case in family court to regain custody of their now 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter.

The trial to determine whether the children will go back to their parents is expected to continue later this week.

The children were previously placed in foster care.