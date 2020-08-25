Petition circulating to change Tropical Storm Laura to ‘Polo;’ TS Laura is accompanied by Hurricane Marco

This satellite image released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Laura in the North Atlantic Ocean, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Laura formed Friday in the eastern Caribbean and forecasters said it poses a potential hurricane threat to Florida and the U.S. Gulf Coast. A second storm also may hit the U.S. after running into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. (NOAA via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Change.org petition to get Tropical Storm Laura’s name changed to Polo is gaining steam on social media.

According to the CBS station in Austin, the reason behind the petition is the significance that Tropical Storm Laura isn’t brewing in the Gulf of Mexico alone. Tropical Storm-turned-Hurricane Marco accompanies her, which is why they want the storms to be called Marco Polo.

Meteorologists predict both storms will strengthen to hurricane-level before making landfall at the same time.

As of right now the petition to change Laura’s name to Polio has reached 6,465 signatures. The goal is 7,500.