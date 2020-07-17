Petition against Henderson AHL arena struck down

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A petition to stop the City of Henderson from using taxpayer money to pay for a new AHL arena is considered insufficient.

During a special meeting tonight, the City Council said that petition had more than the required amount of signatures. However, a Nevada statute says a description of the petition must be on every signature page, which it wasn’t.

The City is moving forward with the plans to build the arena at the current site of the Henderson Pavilion.

City Council approved the proposed arena back in May with a 4-1 vote. The $80 million project will be partially funded by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The year-round venue establishes a home for the Henderson Silver Knights, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra and dozens of educational, cultural, and sporting events, including graduations, festivals, concerts and more.

Residents had been voicing concerns over the arena for months beforehand.