Peter Luger Steak House coming to Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Iconic New York Steakhouse Peter Luger will be coming to Caesars Palace at the end of 2022.

The opening will be the first domestic expansion of the Michelin-starred restaurant in over 60 years, marking its first U.S location outside of New York.

Known as a “culinary rite of passage,” the restaurant boasts an old-world charm, an iconic German beer-hall setting, and on-site dry-aging of hand-selected USDA Prime beef.

(Credit: Tyler Bertram)

Peter Luger Steak House, commonly known as New York City’s original steakhouse, opened in 1887 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Other locations are in Great Neck, New York, and in Tokyo, Japan.

Credit: Tyler Bertram

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Peter Luger to Caesars Palace. It was critical for us to be able to bring to Las Vegas the same menu, the same ambiance and—most important—the same quality beef that we are known for in New York, and Caesars was aligned with that vision,” said Amy Rubenstein, the President of Peter Luger. “Our two iconic brands have rich and celebrated histories, and we could not imagine a better partner in Las Vegas.”