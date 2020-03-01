Sources: Pete Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race

Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg walks to speaks with members of the media, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democrat Pete Buttigieg is ending his campaign for president. Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision tell The Associated Press he is informing campaign staff.

Breaking News: Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 race. He rose to the top tier of the Democratic presidential field but struggled to win broad support. https://t.co/j59lhtrfxW — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 1, 2020

They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity. His campaign says Buttigieg will speak Sunday night in South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg rose to the field’s top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

Confirmed that Pete Buttigieg is heading back to South Bend tonight to announce that he will be suspending his presidential campaign, per an aide. — Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) March 1, 2020

