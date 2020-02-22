Pete Buttigieg holds rally in SW valley with celebrity guest ahead of Nevada caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg held a rally in the southwest valley Friday to drum up support ahead of Saturday’s Nevada caucus.

Cheers, chants and a special, celebrity appearance by actor Michael J. Fox framed the event of around 1,172 people at Faiss Middle School near Fort Apache Road and Warm Springs Road.

“I said that’s the next President of The United States,” Fox said while addressing the crowd. “I said this guy is magical, you just don’t see that anymore. That kind of sincerity, that kind of heart, that kind of empathy in a politician.”

Just hours before the much anticipated Nevada caucus, the former Indiana mayor then took the stage to touch on the topics of healthcare, immigration reform and equality for LGBTQ communities.

We’re told approximately 1,172 people attended tonight’s event, according to the Faiss MS principal. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/XTK2zKxsmH — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) February 22, 2020

“He’s so current with all his ideas,” supporter Larry Edwards told 8 News Now. “So I’m here to give him support tonight.”

Buttigieg also held a Q & A session, where he addressed peoples’ concerns around the country and here in our state.

While some polls, including that released by KLAS/Emerson College show Buttigieg coming in a distant second with Nevada voters after Senator Bernie Sanders, those who stood up to support him hope he brings a local win.

“I’m looking forward to debating this President.” @PeteButtigieg is asked about how he plans to take on President Trump in a general debate setting. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/pIizFRoAJj — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) February 22, 2020

“Both my husband and I are excited to see someone who’s openly gay and running for president,” supporter Joe Escoto-Saucier said.

They believe this potential step will ultimately take him all the way to the White House.

“I think Pete is the way to go,” Escoto-Saucier concluded.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College poll also shows the number one concern among Nevada voters is healthcare. Supporters who spoke with 8 News Now Friday said they are on board with Buttigieg’s plan.