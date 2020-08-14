Petco Foundation invests in Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions to save more animal lives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions received a grant award of $5,000 that will extend its ability to save animal lives in our community.

A stakeholder and media event with Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions and the Petco Foundation will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16 to celebrate this investment at the Petco: 2340 E. Serene Ave (at the intersection of South Eastern.

The Petco Foundation recognizes Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions’ success in its mission to save pets’ lives. This grant investment is part of the Petco Foundation’s recent distribution of more than $13M to animal welfare organizations nationwide.

In addition, the Petco Foundation distributed $1M in emergency product and cash donations to partner organizations facing the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis and put out a national call to mobilize animal lovers to take action and Pledge to Save Pet Lives.

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions provides an essential safety net to vulnerable cats in the greater Las Vegas area.

For more information about Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, visit https://homewardboundcats.org/.