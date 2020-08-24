Petco among 5 Nevada businesses penalized in recent COVID-19 compliance report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A southwest valley Petco is one of five businesses recently cited and fined by Nevada OSHA for not meeting COVID-19 workplace health and safety requirements.

On Monday, the Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) released the violations that were issued last week:

Date Business Name Address Penalty Amount 8/21/2020 Petco #1177 8495 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, NV 89113 $8,675 8/21/2020 Kiss Lounge & Nu Ethiopian Kitchen 4230 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite #300, Las Vegas, NV 89103 $2,892 8/21/2020 Newman Arms 1801 N. Boulder Highway, Unit #A, Henderson, NV 89011 $2,603 Source: Division of Industrial Relations (DIR), August 17 report

Two other businesses in Elko were issued citations and are in process of being delivered to the employer.

During their first visits, the businesses were provided a notice and request for compliance. A formal investigation was opened with each employer after officials observed noncompliance on the follow-up visits.

If these businesses continue to not comply with the state mandate orders, they will receive an order requiring them to cease all activity at their locations during this state of emergency until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements, DIR stated in a news release.

DIR reports 31 citations have been issued since the face covering mandate was put into effect on June 24.

STATEWIDE COMPLIANCE UPDATE

Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the mask mandate and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Roadmap to Recovery, DIR officials have conducted 6,611 initial visits at business establishments. The cumulative, statewide compliance rate is 88 percent. Southern Nevada has a current compliance rate of 87% while Northern Nevada’s compliance rate is 89 percent.

Week of August 17

Officials found an 88% statewide compliance rate during the week of August 17 after conducting 456 initial visits at a range of businesses. Southern Nevada had a 93% compliance rate while Northern Nevada had an 84% compliance rate that week.

Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 88% during the week beginning August 17 include:

Gardnerville- 64%

Sparks- 77%

Winnemucca- 80%

Reno- 81%

Yerington- 82%

Carson City- 85%

Sun Valley- 86%

Cities that scored a 100% compliance rate for initial observations during the week include Dayton, Fallon, Henderson and Virginia City.

During the week, officials conducted 158 follow up visits finding a 99% compliance rate statewide.

Follow Up Observations

DIR officials have conducted 916 follow up visits finding a 95% statewide compliance rate with a 96% compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 93% in the south.