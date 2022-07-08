LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Friday, PETA announced that they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed four horses in the Red Rock Conservation Area this year.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Pollice Department upload a video to their Twitter page asking the public for help to identify a person who has shot and killed four horses at the Cowboy Trail Rides in the Red Rock Conservation area. According to the police, the horses were shot and killed at close range at night in January, March, June, and July.

Surveillance video shared by the police department shows the suspect wearing a ski mask, gloves, and ear protection.

Police and the Bureau of Land Management are investigating the killings but have reported to PETA that no suspect has been identified. PETA is now asking for the public’s help and offering up to $5,000 in rewards.

“Red Rock’s gentle horses are in danger, and they need the public’s help,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and stopped from shooting more animals.”

If you have any information please contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit at (702)-828-3364 or email animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.