LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of a peacock in August.

According to a release from PETA, the Las Vegas Animal Protection Services is investigating the killing of Pete, a beloved neighborhood peacock.

PETA, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect and is offering a reward of up to $5000.

Pete the peacock was killed on Aug. 21 by a bow and arrow. (Felicity Carter)

Pete was struck twice with a bow and arrow near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Cimarron Road on Aug. 21. That afternoon, he was found by a Castlegate community neighbor who rushed him to an animal hospital.

“Who would do this to him, who would shoot him?” Felicity Carter, the neighbor who found Pete, asked. “He was up against the fence, with an arrow sticking out of him. I was totally shocked.”

Lone Mountain Animal Hospital sent 8 News Now his x-rays with the arrow still lodged. Unfortunately, staff at the hospital were unable to save him due to the severity of his injuries.

Residents of Castlegate community said “Pete” the Peacock was killed Monday afternoon by a bow and arrow. (Lone Mountain Animal Hospital)

“This beloved peacock was shot twice with arrows and left to suffer by a cruel person obviously lacking empathy for others,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and prevented from harming anyone else.”

Anyone with information should contact Las Vegas Animal Protection Services at 702-229-6444 or on its contact form.