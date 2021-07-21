Pet Week: Sit, walk, stay, does your dog know what those mean? Training could help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the pandemic, when lots of people were working from home, they decided to add a dog to their family.

While dogs are a lot of fun, they can turn your life upside down if not properly trained.

Reporter Bianca Holman spent some time at the Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas to get some tips on how to train your dog.

Hydrant owner Cathy Brooks says there is a difference between obedience and behavior and no amount of obedience training can stop a dog from tearing apart a house.

She does recommend that people should pick a dog that suits their personality and lifestyle and then understand the different training methodologies to find one suitable for your dog.

She says taking a dog for walks is important.

“Walking the dog is the most important tool you have for establishing your relationship, strengthening your relationship, and building that relationship with your dog. You are literally taking your dog into the world showing them you are the steward of their experience in the world,” Brooks said.