LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on as many prepare to celebrate the nation’s birthday. However, big celebrations and gatherings this time of year can often times mean frightening moments for pets.
The 4th of July is the number one time of year that dogs go missing or become injured due to the stress and anxiety of fireworks and crowds, according to the American Kennel Club.
Erin Askeland works with Camp Bow Wow doggy daycare and boarding and shared several tips to keep pets safe this holiday season.
“It can be hard to anticipate how your pet might react to the stimulation of fireworks and large crowds at parades, community events, or even in your own backyard during holiday celebrations,” said Askeland. “It’s heartbreaking when a pet is lost or injured, so pet parents should be mindful of their furry family members when planning holiday weekend events.”
A few of Askeland’s suggestions are listed below.
- Keeping pets indoors during peak firework times. Panicked pets may jump on or climb a backyard fence to escape the noise and become lost.
- Make sure your dog has on a collar and ID tags at all times.
- Exercise with your dog early in the morning before the crowds and noise begin.
- Put your pet in the quietest room in the house and muffle the sound with calming music, white noise, and towels or pillows around the doors and windows. Close blinds and drapes.
- Some dogs may benefit from a thundershirt or anxiety wrap to help alleviate stress.