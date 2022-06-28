Fetch is one of the most mentally stimulating activities for dogs, but pups who don’t prefer it may enjoy puzzle and interactive toys instead.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown is on as many prepare to celebrate the nation’s birthday. However, big celebrations and gatherings this time of year can often times mean frightening moments for pets.

The 4th of July is the number one time of year that dogs go missing or become injured due to the stress and anxiety of fireworks and crowds, according to the American Kennel Club.

Erin Askeland works with Camp Bow Wow doggy daycare and boarding and shared several tips to keep pets safe this holiday season.

“It can be hard to anticipate how your pet might react to the stimulation of fireworks and large crowds at parades, community events, or even in your own backyard during holiday celebrations,” said Askeland. “It’s heartbreaking when a pet is lost or injured, so pet parents should be mindful of their furry family members when planning holiday weekend events.”

A few of Askeland’s suggestions are listed below.