LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Halloween treats are popular with children but they can be deadly for pets.

A third of veterinarians and veterinarian techs surveyed said the emergencies they see the most are ingested foreign objects, the biggest offenders for dogs,

batteries, grapes, and sugar-free gum or mints.

“The reason why gum and mint are toxic to dogs is because of Zylotol, an artificial sweetener that’s in them,” Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Ricky Walthers explained.

He added that Zylotol is becoming more common in different human foods, certain brands of peanut butter have Zylotol as a sweetener.

Veterinarians use peanut butter regularly for dogs to give pills.

Advice for pet owners is to read the labels carefully.

Walther added to make sure to keep your trash locked up, dogs like to dig around for the following objects which can be really problematic.

“We see dogs like to eat cooked bones, it can damage intestines, the other one I like to bring up, as we head into the holiday season, is corn cobs, corn cobs can become obstructive objects,” he added.

As for cats, the top toxic plant item for them is lilies, which can cause kidney failure.

As far as human food goes, cat owners are advised to keep onions away from their cats.

Also, cats may love to play with hair ties, but those cause problems as well.

