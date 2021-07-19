Pet-Proofing 101: Keeping your home safe for your pets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When a new baby arrives in the home, parents often go to great lengths to make sure the home is safe for the new arrival. Well, the same should be done when you bring home a new pet.

It could save you money and heartache.

“You want to keep your pet safe and you don’t want a huge vet bill that could clean out your bank account,” said pet trendologist Charlotte Reed.

She said some pets like to chew on things, for example, a television remote control and that can be a problem if the animal swallows the batteries or plastic. She recommends keeping the remotes in a place a pet can’t access.

Reed said pets are naturally curious and will explore and get into things. She always recommends that an owner get down on the animal’s level and look at the areas they can climb to or what they could knock over and make adjustments. She advises closing doors to other rooms and closing toilet lids.

She also said it’s a good idea to check your garden for any plants that could make them sick.