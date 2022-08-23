LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If there is any indication of how important pets are to their owners; sales of pet products have reached more than $100 billion a year.

North America’s largest pet retail event kicks off at Mandalay Bay Tuesday. Here’s a sneak preview of some of the products being featured at the SuperZoo trade show.

Many of the products focus on a pet’s health. For example, a brush-free oral gel your dog can lick, healthier pet treats, and a home wellness kit to detect certain conditions your dog or cat might have.

Charlotte Reed, the host of the syndicated Pet Buzz radio show, showed some of the hottest pet products.