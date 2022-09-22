LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From minor pain and behavior changes to the most severe nerve problems, chiropractic care can make a difference in animals of all sizes.

In part two of our specials series focusing on holistic approaches, 8 News Now anchor Kirsten Joyce introduces us to one chiropractor who made the switch from human clients, to fur babies.

Chiropractic care for animals in Las Vegas (KLAS)

Shawn Orluske and her 10-year-old cocker spaniel, Marlee, make routine visits for chiropractic care to see Dr. Sidney Carter.

Marlee has had some severe health issues, including seizures, and two knee surgeries, as well as chemotherapy for underlying problems in her back legs.

She’s starting to not walk again because of pain and needle, severe burn on her leg, that’s why we’re here to see Dr. Carter, Orluske told 8 News Now.

Dr. Carter began two decades ago as a human chiropractor by trade, but an incident with his dog made him rethink his choice of clients.

“My dog jumps off the bed before work one day, hurts his back and I didn’t have the skill-set to help my own dog,” Dr. Carter said.

He got additional education with the American veterinary chiropractic association in our state and is treating animals full time.

Dr. Carter even does house calls, depending on the mobility of the animals.

Unlike treating humans where the corrections can take a lot longer before one sees results,

With animals, Dr. Carter said he tends to see improvements depending on the circumstance, within the first three treatments.

Since being adjusted by Dr. Carter, Marlee stopped having seizures.

“We do a bunch of supportive care and we walk in slightly different posture if we have some issues going on, and correct secondary problems going on,” Dr. Carter added.

“We do it for us, so why not do it for them, it’s amazing the relief it’s almost instantly,” said Orluske. “I think there needs to be more, chiropractors for dogs, I think it’s incredible, a gift you can give to your dog.”

A lot of chiropractic care is for dogs with disk, and back issues.

And while there is no cure for arthritis, animals are treated for it.

By improving the range of motion, animals feel better, and if they feel better, they move better.

The initial cost of treatment is $99 for evaluation and treatment, then $45 for a follow-up appointment.