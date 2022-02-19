Pet-friendly ‘Bark In The Park’ weekend event returns to Henderson park March 5

All dogs are individuals and have their own toy preferences. If you’re unsure about the types of toys your dog likes best, feel free to experiment.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An annual event for four-legged friends is headed to Henderson in the next few weeks.

The 16th annual Bark in the Park will kick off its pet-friendly weekend on Saturday, March 5 at Cornerstone Park.

The day will include special pet adoptions, a dog agility course, interactive games, a Henderson Police Department K-9 demonstration, and pet-friendly vendors will also be on-site.

The event is free to the public and will offer a complimentary shuttle service for those interested.

All pets must be leased to attend the event.

BARK IN THE PARK EVENT