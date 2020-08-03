Pet adoption fees waived, reduced for ‘Clear the Shelters’ month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Animal Foundation is offering free and discounted pet adoptions to “Clear the Shelters.” The national adoption campaign links animals with forever homes.

Normally this is a one-day event but this year is unique and the effort to get pets adopted will last the entire month.

Since the event started in 2015, around 400,000 pets nationwide have been adopted.

Kelsey Pizzi with the Animal Foundation said it is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats six months and older.

While there has been a surge in pet adoptions and fosters amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still animals who need loving homes.

You can view the animals at this link. If you find your perfect pet, you need to make and appointment by calling (702) 955-5901.