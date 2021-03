LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The goal of World Obesity Day is to help build happier and healthier lives.

Obesity can be a real struggle for many people. It’s estimates more than 30% of Americans are obese. People with weight problems also face a greater risk of health ailments including heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

Las Vegas personal trainer Jay Joseph told 8 News Now he was overweight and it’s his mission to help get people started on a journey to a healthier lifestyle that includes exercise.