LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Military leaders at Nellis Air Force Base are searching for the person or people who have killed and mutilated at least four cats since February, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday to 8 News Now.

In an email, Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer noted the behavior is similar to “pre-serial killer tendencies.” The spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the email which was sent to leaders in the 57th Wing.

Since February, housing maintenance staff have found four cats cut in half. The deaths are believed to be caused by a human, officials said.

“The only parts found have been the lower portion and the cuts have been clean indicating it is not a natural attack by coyote or any other predator,” the email said.

Nellis Air Force Base (KLAS)

“The ownership of those cats is unknown, though no base residents have reported missing cats,” a spokesperson said Tuesday. “Base security forces are actively investigating and welcome any information from base residents.”

A spokesperson noted, “the mention of possible tendencies the chief used was his own opinion and not indicative of any previous or current concerns of danger to the community.” Scientists have found a link between the killing of animals and the killing of humans in serial killers’ behavior.

The base, which is part of the Air Force’s Air Combat Command, is located outside of Las Vegas in the northeast Las Vegas valley and employs an estimated 9,500 people, according to the military.

Animal abuse is a crime in Nevada and can carry prison time and a fine.

Anyone with information is asked to contact base security at 702-908-6731.