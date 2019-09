LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters battled a Labor Day fire early Monday evening. According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the fire at 97 Vallejo Avenue broke out around 6:27 p.m. The area is near N. Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

LVFD said an outside fire extended to a 1-story house causing the fire to go into the attic, before going through the roof.

Everyone made it out of the house safely. However, one person had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.