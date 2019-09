LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in the northwestern part of Las Vegas Monday night.

Metro Police said it happened around 9:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of W. Tropical Parkway near Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway. The adult pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There wasn’t a lot of information released about the fatal crash, but Metro traffic detectives said drivers should expect restrictions and road closures in the area until the early morning hours.