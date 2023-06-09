LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person is dead after a collision that diverted traffic on I-15 in Las Vegas Friday morning.

The collision occurred on southbound I-15 at Tropicana, according to Nevada State Police. Traffic on the major artery is being diverted off at Flamingo.

Police have not given further details on the crash yet and no information on who was involved or how long the I-15 will be diverted was immediately available.

This is a developing story, stay with 8newsnow.com for details as they become available.