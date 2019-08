LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an accident where a person was hit by an RTC bus in downtown Las Vegas. According to officers, it happened at S. Grand Central Parkway and W. Bonneville Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT: RTC Bus hits a pedestrian at Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville. The extent of the injuries to the pedestrian are unknown at this time. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, August 15, 2019

The injuries the person sustained were minor, Metro said. There weren’t any other details released.