LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police said one person was killed in a crash near N. Nellis Boulevard and E. Carey Avenue Tuesday night. According to officers, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Nellis and Judson Avenue.

The person whose identity is unknown was pronounced dead at the scene. Metro says Nellis is closed between Carey and Lake Mead, Judson is closed between Lamont and Betty.

Drivers should avoid the area.