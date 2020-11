LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting near W. Washington Avenue and N. Tonopah Drive. According to Metro, police were called to the area around 4:22 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital, and the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, Metro said. One person was taken into custody.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.