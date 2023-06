LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A homeowner shot and killed a person after an unknown person was found in their home, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened on Tuesday night in a residential neighborhood in the 10000 block of West Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way.

According to police, an unknown person was found in a home and shot by the homeowner. He later died from his injury.

Homicide units from the LVMPD responded.

This is an ongoing investigation.